M&T Bank Corp Takes $286,000 Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,174 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Macy’s by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,640,000 after acquiring an additional 718,731 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,303,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy’s Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of M stock opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.74. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

Macy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

