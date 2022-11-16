National Bank Financial Lowers Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to C$8.25

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

NYSE:KGC opened at $4.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.82. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 66.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

