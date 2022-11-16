National Bankshares Cuts Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target to C$135.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$138.00 to C$135.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

TSE:LAS.A opened at C$106.67 on Tuesday. Lassonde Industries has a 12-month low of C$105.50 and a 12-month high of C$162.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$336.43 million and a PE ratio of 10.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$112.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$117.75.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

