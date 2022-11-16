National Bankshares Lowers Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$4.80

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.80 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHR. TD Securities reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cormark reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.88.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of CHR stock opened at C$3.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.09. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$2.24 and a one year high of C$4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$623.37 million and a PE ratio of 13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.