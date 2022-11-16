Needham & Company LLC Lowers Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Price Target to $3.10

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $4.25 to $3.10 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lucid Diagnostics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

In related news, Director Stanley Lapidus sold 33,864 shares of Lucid Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $57,568.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUCD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 18.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 63,687 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 24.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lucid Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.