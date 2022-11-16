Northland Securities Cuts FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) Price Target to $9.00

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NOTE has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson cut shares of FiscalNote from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of FiscalNote in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of FiscalNote from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOTE opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. FiscalNote has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07.

FiscalNote ( OTCMKTS:NOTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($2.62). The company had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FiscalNote will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,634,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,440,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,080,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,318,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,122,000.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

