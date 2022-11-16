Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 985,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,567,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 349,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 81,651 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 117,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCLH. Susquehanna raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 32,879 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $542,174.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 32,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $542,174.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $788,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,882. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

