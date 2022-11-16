Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nuvei by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Nuvei by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 18,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. 29.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVEI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Nuvei Stock Up 0.9 %

Nuvei Profile

NVEI stock opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. Nuvei Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $113.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.