NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,674 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 51,514 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $174.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.79.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

