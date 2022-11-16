NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 300,475 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 39.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 89.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,748 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.79.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 3.4 %

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $174.81 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

