Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,273 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,542,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301,621.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 189,908,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,997,603,319.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

OXY stock opened at $74.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 4.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.