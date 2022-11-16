Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 968,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,664,000 after purchasing an additional 51,684 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 119,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

