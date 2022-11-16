OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Downgraded by BTIG Research

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
OncoSec Medical Stock Down 4.3 %
ONCS stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.79.
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.
