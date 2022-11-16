OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Downgraded by BTIG Research

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OncoSec Medical Stock Down 4.3 %

ONCS stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoSec Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in OncoSec Medical Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of OncoSec Medical worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.

Featured Stories

