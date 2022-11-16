Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Aramark by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Aramark by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Aramark by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $41.20.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. Aramark’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.13%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aramark from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

