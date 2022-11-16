Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 680 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DZ Bank raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.2 %

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $101.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $182.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average is $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -918.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

