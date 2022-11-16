Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,322,000 after buying an additional 497,575 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,660,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,305,000 after purchasing an additional 275,476 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,391,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,599,000 after purchasing an additional 285,116 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,856,000 after purchasing an additional 666,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 642.9% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,149 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IWB opened at $219.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.17. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

