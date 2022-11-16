Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,181,000 after acquiring an additional 615,839 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 456,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,059,000 after acquiring an additional 278,342 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,207,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 24,086.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 167,644 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYC. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.13.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $347.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.55, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $490.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.02 and its 200 day moving average is $321.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

