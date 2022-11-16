Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $775,000 Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,606 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 6,089 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 20,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,120 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,484 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $37.50 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.26.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,377,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,923,634.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,377,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,923,634.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $25,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 393,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,276.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,500 shares of company stock valued at $964,209. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

PATH opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

