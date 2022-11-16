Oppenheimer Weighs in on IAC Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for IAC in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IAC’s current full-year earnings is ($13.37) per share.

Get IAC alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IAC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IAC to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of IAC to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

IAC Stock Up 2.2 %

Insider Activity at IAC

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $140.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAC

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the second quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC by 9,650.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 33.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 106.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.