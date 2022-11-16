Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,405 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Orange by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 342.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Orange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ORAN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Orange from €11.50 ($11.86) to €10.00 ($10.31) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Orange from €10.00 ($10.31) to €10.50 ($10.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Orange Stock Up 0.6 %

Orange Company Profile

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $12.71.

(Get Rating)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.