Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 472.4% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth about $65,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Oxford Lane Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $846.12 million and a P/E ratio of 5.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $8.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.64%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

