Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 489.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of PCRX opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.48. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.30 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

