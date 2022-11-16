Palmer Knight Co Sells 298 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Palmer Knight Co trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.6% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 6.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,651 shares of company stock valued at $53,703,645 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

AAPL stock opened at $150.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

