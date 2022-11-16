Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $232.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PANW. Raymond James boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $274.33 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $226.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.81.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $162.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.91. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.09, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,488,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,503.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,676 shares in the company, valued at $16,488,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,743,816 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.