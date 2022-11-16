Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,774 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.10.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $311.06 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.56.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

