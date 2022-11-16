Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT Raised to $72.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFGC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

Shares of PFGC opened at $58.09 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,495 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,725 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 688,752 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,064,000 after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 184.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 112,352 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 72,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 220,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

