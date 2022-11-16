Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT Raised to $72.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.95% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFGC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.
Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of PFGC opened at $58.09 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group
In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,495 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,725 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 688,752 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,064,000 after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 184.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 112,352 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 72,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 220,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
