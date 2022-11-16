Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Peritus High Yield ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYLD. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 51,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period.

Peritus High Yield ETF Price Performance

Peritus High Yield ETF stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96. Peritus High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $32.02.

