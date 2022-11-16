Petro Rio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Petro Rio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

Petro Rio Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PTRRY opened at 3.52 on Tuesday. Petro Rio has a 52-week low of 3.52 and a 52-week high of 4.87.

About Petro Rio

Petro Rio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.

