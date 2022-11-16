Petro Rio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Petro Rio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.
Petro Rio Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PTRRY opened at 3.52 on Tuesday. Petro Rio has a 52-week low of 3.52 and a 52-week high of 4.87.
About Petro Rio
