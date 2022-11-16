Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PNXGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 750 ($8.81) to GBX 770 ($9.05) in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.23) to GBX 710 ($8.34) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Phoenix Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 775 ($9.11) to GBX 770 ($9.05) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $730.00.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

PNXGF stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

