Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPC shares. Stephens lowered Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of PPC opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 38.44%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,006,138.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,970.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

