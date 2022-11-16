Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 48,636 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,213,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 48,636 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.6% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $165,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,651 shares of company stock worth $53,703,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

