Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 273.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,623 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.34%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.