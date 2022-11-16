PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at Raymond James

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PREKF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
PrairieSky Royalty Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of PREKF opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.95.
About PrairieSky Royalty
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.
