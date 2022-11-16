Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,020,927,000 after buying an additional 1,743,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,721,000 after buying an additional 2,043,094 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,734,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,892,000 after buying an additional 194,219 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,181,000 after buying an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,236,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,354,000 after buying an additional 336,929 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 101.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 274,154 shares of company stock worth $11,158,859. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

