Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 442.8% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 142.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,062,000.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

PTF stock opened at $122.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.74. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $98.88 and a 52 week high of $186.47.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

