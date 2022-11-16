Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HII shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

HII opened at $223.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

