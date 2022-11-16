Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,178 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in FMC were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 360.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $128.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.76. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $140.99.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

