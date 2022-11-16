Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,969,425,000 after acquiring an additional 170,909 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,577,216,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,869,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after buying an additional 270,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,395,000 after buying an additional 224,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $597.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $462.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.60. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $881.12.

ASML Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($840.21) to €615.00 ($634.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $684.15.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.