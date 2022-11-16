Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ABB were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,869 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in ABB by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in ABB by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 102,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 58,345 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in ABB by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in ABB by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 144,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ABB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

ABB Stock Down 0.2 %

About ABB

ABB stock opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.08. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

