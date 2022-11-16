Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 421.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Transactions at Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RE opened at $316.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.59. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $337.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

