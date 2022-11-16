Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 103.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $13,300,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.31.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

