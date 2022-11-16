Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,754,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 126,262 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 936,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 53,077 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 182.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 398,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 257,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 20.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 65,848 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of MYI opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

