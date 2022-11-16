Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $47,000 Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 105.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 19.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $140.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.60. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

