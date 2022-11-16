Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $61,000 Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 191,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 121,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,957,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $13,256,665. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.82.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $72.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

