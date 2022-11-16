Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $62,000 Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 8.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 132.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 79,658 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 95.9% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 36,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 17,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 4.4 %

In related news, CFO Louis Steffens acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 5.24. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 24.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Read More

