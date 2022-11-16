Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $74,000 Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ANSYS by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $254.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $413.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.91.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

