Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,975,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,846,000 after acquiring an additional 89,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,015,000 after acquiring an additional 97,549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 686,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.68.

Insider Activity

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBHT stock opened at $189.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.87 and its 200-day moving average is $171.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Further Reading

