Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $87,000 Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMCV. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 586.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 32,493 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 773.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 150,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 133,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCV opened at $64.24 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $71.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

