Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $62,000 in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of United Fire Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director George D. Milligan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,554.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other United Fire Group news, Director Mark A. Green purchased 1,800 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $50,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,043.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George D. Milligan purchased 5,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,554.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

