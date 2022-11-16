Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at $23,522,062.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $413.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.59. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $493.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78.

TDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

